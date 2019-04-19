× Best Easter weekend in years on track… Rainfall to follow

Flood warnings continue along several area rivers including the Mississippi and Rock. Crests are occurring now and will continue for the rest of the month. Be prepared for road closures and detours in these areas. For more information on river levels go to https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=DVN

Sunshine has taken over the area and temperatures are responding quite nicely. Combined with a consistent breeze out of the north and highs should top just over 60 degrees come later this afternoon. This will lead to a chilly night with overnight lows around the mid 30s.

Warming is still on track for the Easter weekend with plenty of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. After seeing highs in the upper 60s on Saturday comes a boost in numbers on Eater Sunday with highs approaching the 80 degree mark. This will be the warmest Easter Sunday since the Easter of 2014 when the temperatures touched 82 degrees.

We’ll track on new system as we start the new week with scattered showers and a few embedded thunderstorms. In the days to follow I’ve seen some signs plenty of broken cloudiness but no real significant chance for rainfall.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here