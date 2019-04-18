Winner of $20,000 Dooley Scholarship announced

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa- A senior from West High School got a significant boost to help pursue her dreams of becoming a doctor.

The Dooley Scholarship is awarded each year to a DCSD senior in the upper 10% of their class, who has shown a continued interest in the field of medicine, and plans to become a medical doctor.

Four students applied for this year’s scholarship. The scholarship is worth $20,000.

"The Dooley Scholarship began by the late Dr. Walter Neiswanger, has been awarded annually since 1965."

Emma Bernick was surprised by her family and teachers Thursday, April 18. She was awarded the "Doctor Thomas Anthony Dooley memorial" scholarship.

To win the award an applicant is judged on their ACT scores and Advanced Placement classes completed, as well as an interview by a panel of principals, counselors, director of curriculum, the president of the Scott County American Medical Association, and a local university official.