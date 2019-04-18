× Why these nests are floating on the water at Scott County Park

ELDRIDGE, Iowa — Two swan nests have been installed at Scott County Park.

In mid-April 2019, park staff built and installed the nests, which were made to float to be able to withstand changing water levels. A post on the Scott County, Iowa Conservation Facebok page said that the floating nests would be more sustainable.

“A floating nest will fluctuate with rising or falling water levels and there is far less risk of the nest being flooded, unlike a nest built on land,” read the post.

There are swans that return year after year, according to the post. Drivers and hikers can expect to see them as they pass by.

41.658086 -90.584582