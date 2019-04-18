Watch: Attorney General William Barr’s press conference on the Mueller report

Posted 8:27 am, April 18, 2019, by , Updated at 09:29AM, April 18, 2019

(Start the video at 7:10 to jump to the beginning of the press conference.)

WASHINGTON D.C. — Attorney General William Barr gave a press conference on April 18 at 9:30 a.m. (8:30 a.m. CT) about the release of the redacted Mueller report.

Barr spoke on three topics, according to ABC. First, he will talk about executive privilege and whether it was involved. He will also discuss the White House’s interactions with the Department of Justice since Barr’s last letter on March 29. He will also talk about the redaction process.

The press conference lasted around 22 minutes.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.