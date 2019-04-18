Watch: Attorney General William Barr’s press conference on the Mueller report

(Start the video at 7:10 to jump to the beginning of the press conference.)

WASHINGTON D.C. — Attorney General William Barr gave a press conference on April 18 at 9:30 a.m. (8:30 a.m. CT) about the release of the redacted Mueller report.

Barr spoke on three topics, according to ABC. First, he will talk about executive privilege and whether it was involved. He will also discuss the White House’s interactions with the Department of Justice since Barr’s last letter on March 29. He will also talk about the redaction process.

The press conference lasted around 22 minutes.