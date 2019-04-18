UnityPoint Health unveils new SouthPark Pointe facility

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- The new SouthPark Pointe facility opened to patients in mid-March.

UnityPoint Health held a ribbon cutting on Thursday, April 18th. The new facility, located at 3904 16th St. in Moline, is now home to Express Care, Family Medicine and Pediatrics are all under one roof.

The facility also includes onsite x-ray and lab, more exam rooms, and convenient parking.

"It makes it more convenient for all the patients to get the services they need," said Kate Cuellar with UnityPoint Health. "And we've got really wonderful feedback on that from our community."

UnityPoint Health – Trinity Physical Rehabilitation was also relocated to the facility. The new rehabilitation location at SouthPark Pointe includes brand new equipment, a UV booth, adjustable parallel bars, specialized treatment rooms and an overhead track and harness system used to prevent falls.