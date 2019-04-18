× Police activity prompts lockdown at Bettendorf High School in ‘abundance of caution’

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Bettendorf High School was placed on lockdown Thursday morning, April 18.

Police directed the school to lock down because of “an event in the community,” according to a tweet on the Bettendorf High School’s community Twitter account. The tweet said the lockdown was being done “out of an abundance of caution.”

“There is NO danger at BHS; all staff and students are safe,” read the tweet.

Updates were expected as information becomes available.

WQAD News 8 reached out to Bettendorf’s Public Information Officer, but has not yet heard back.