Pay It Forward recognizes woman who is always there for those in need

DAVENPORT, Iowa-- Through strong gusts of wind, bitter cold winters and hot streaks during the summer, Carrie Hoover is always out working.

For six years now, Carrie has been collecting items for her group, Saving the Perfect Stranger. She collects toiletries, clothes and blankets, all kept in her car until it's time to drop them off at Kings Harvest Shelter in Davenport. Her constant generosity is how she met Deb Bowen.

"I was watching her all through the winter, the horrible cold, the horrible snow, she was out there everyday doing something and that so touched my heart," said Deb. Carrie stepped in a few months ago to help Deb collect items for local women in need.

Deb is no stranger to the Pay It Forward contest sponsored by Ascentra Credit Union. Over a year ago she was awarded it for her work in the community, and after working with Carrie, she knew she had to nominate her.

"Deb, thank you for nominating Carrie for the Pay it Forward. Carrie's passion for helping others is a true example of what it means to be listening, caring and doing what's right which our are core values at Ascentra Credit Union," said Megan Guldenpfennig, with Ascentra Credit Union. "For that reason on behalf of Ascentra, I would love to present you with $300 so that you may Pay It Forward to her congratulations!"

Ready to go and surprise Carrie, Deb walked up to find Carrie hard at work outside King's Harvest.

"Hello I'm surprising you today on behalf of Ascentra Credit Union and WQAD, I get to Pay it Forward to you for all you do for the homeless, so here's $300, girl," Deb said.

Carrie couldn't believe it.

"I'm used to helping others, and I never ask for anything in return, you know what I'm saying? I help others, so for somebody to say, 'hey, let's help you out,' that's overwhelming," said Carrie.

This money gives Carrie the chance to continue her grandmother's legacy.

"My grandma Cleo died, and she worked at the Salvation Army, and she loved the homeless, so I do this in honor of her... This will be my sixth year doing it for my grandmother, but there's a huge need out here. We have shifted from serving the homeless to advocating for the homeless."

Carrie plans on using the money to buy more tents and sleeping bags for the homeless here in the Quad Cities.

