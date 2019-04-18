Jason Momoa shaves his beard while promoting transition from plastic to aluminum

A man whose beard has become almost iconic has gone under the razor, shaving it all off while talking about an important cause.

Jason Momoa, more commonly known as Khal Drogo or Aquaman, recently shaved his beautiful beard, one he said he hasn’t shaved since 2012.

Momoa recorded the buzz, all while discussing what kind of changes need to be made in order to preserve the environment for the next generation. His focus: trading out plastic for aluminum.

In the YouTube video, Momoa said 75 percent of all aluminum is still in circulation, and an aluminum can that gets recycled can be back in circulation in 60 days. For these reasons, Momoa said making the switch from plastic water bottles to aluminum cans is a good call for the environment today and for the future of the planet.

“I just want to do this to bring awareness that plastics are killing our planet and I think I have a solution. I don’t want to b**** about it, there’s only one thing that can really help our planet, save our planet, as long as we recycle — and that’s aluminum,” Momoa said.