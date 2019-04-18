× High speed chase across Rock Island, Davenport ends in crash, arrest

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A man was arrested last night, April 17, after leading police on a high speed chase and ultimately crashing into a parking garage.

Davenport police responded to the Centennial Bridge at 10:40 p.m. to assist the Rock Island Police Department in a chase across the river, according to multiple criminal complaints. The suspect’s vehicle was seen going at least 90 mph going from the bridge to Gaines Street, which is a 35 mph zone.

The suspect, Zaccheus Nathaniel Hayes, 20, of Rock Island, was wanted in connection with battery with a firearm in Rock Island, the complaints state. The original call in Rock Island indicated shots fired.

As the chase went on, Hayes discarded the firearm, a .357 magnum revolver in the 500 block of W Locust Street. The gun was found with one spent shell casing and five live rounds.

The pursuit finally came to an end when the Hayes lost control of his vehicle on a wet street downtown Davenport, the complaints say. The vehicle crashed into Redstone Parking Ramp on 101 Main St. Hayes attempted to flee on foot, but police quickly arrested him. An onlooker captured this photo (left) of the accident.

Hayes is charged with interference with a firearm and eluding police, both felony charges, as well as several misdemeanor charges.

He is being held at Scott County Jail.