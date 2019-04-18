× Brighter skies heading our way… Check out how warm Easter Sunday will be!

Flood warnings continue along several area rivers including the Mississippi and Rock. Crests are occurring now and will continue for the rest of the month. Be prepared for road closures and detours in these areas. For more information on river levels go to https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=DVN

Clouds will continue to stream in as we go through the rest of the day. Combined with a steady northwest breeze and temperatures will hover around the 50 degree mark. May see a few more breaks come tonight with overnight lows around the 40 degree mark.

Brighter skies are still on track heading into the upcoming Easter weekend with temperatures slowly improving each day. Highs on Friday will average around the 60 degree mark with upper 60s come Saturday. Easter Sunday will be blessed with the weekend’s warmest and highs well into the 70s.

The new week is on track to bring more wet weather with scattered showers with a few embedded thunderstorms mixed in. Highs during this stretch will be in the 60s.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

