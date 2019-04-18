Bettendorf High hosts trebuchet day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa- Several local schools got together to see who had the best trebuchet at an egg flinging competition in Bettendorf.

Pleasant Valley, North Scott, and Moline High school students competed in the annual trebuchet competition April 18 at Bettendorf high school.

The goal was to hit targets that were 75,100, And 125 feet away. Other points were awarded for overall design presentations judged by Quad City Engineers.

The winning team of the events gets a $1,000 scholarship individually. The school wins a traveling trophy with the most points.