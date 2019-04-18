× $336,000 bond payments keeps fight to save RICo Courthouse going

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — A bond payment will keep the Rock Island County Courthouse in tact temporarily.

Demolition of the century-old building was initially put on hold by a preservation group called Landmarks Illinois in late March 2019, when they filed an appeal. The group needed to pay a $336,000 bond to keep the fight moving in court.

According to Rock Island County State’s Attorney John McGehee, the group made their payment on Friday, April 12, days before the deadline. Mcgehee said that money would cover the cost of the delays for the Rock Island County Public Building Commission.

The hold continues and a judge will determine if the case will be expedited.