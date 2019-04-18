16 Bettendorf Bulldogs are headed to the next level

Here is a list of where all the Bettendorf Student-Athletes will be going next year and the sport they will be playing.
Allie Brownson - Basketball - Loras College
Jaylen Cangas - Soccer - Loras College
Emilee Gist - Softball - Wheaton College
Abby Hershman - Cheer - Loras College
Austin Kalar - Football - Grandview University
Alec Lank - Soccer - Central College
CJ Myers – Swimming – Lake Forest College
Erin McQuillen - Track and Field - Utah State
Elizabeth Park - Soccer - Valparaiso
Rocky Schoenfelder - Football - Iowa Central
Brendan Scott - Track & Field - University of Iowa
Brandon Tillman - Football - Iowa Central
Emily VanDeWiele - Swimming - LSU
Allison Whitaker - Soccer - Northern Illinois
Lexie Williams - Cross Country/Track - Mount Mercy
Kylie Wroblewski - Basketball - St. Ambrose