16 Bettendorf Bulldogs are headed to the next level

Posted 11:02 pm, April 18, 2019, by

Here is a list of where all the Bettendorf Student-Athletes will be going next year and the sport they will be playing.

Allie Brownson - Basketball - Loras College

Jaylen Cangas - Soccer - Loras College

Emilee  Gist - Softball - Wheaton College

Abby Hershman - Cheer - Loras College

Austin Kalar - Football - Grandview University

Alec Lank - Soccer - Central College

CJ Myers – Swimming – Lake Forest College

Erin McQuillen - Track and Field - Utah State

Elizabeth Park -  Soccer - Valparaiso

Rocky Schoenfelder - Football - Iowa Central

Brendan Scott - Track & Field - University of Iowa

Brandon Tillman - Football - Iowa Central

Emily VanDeWiele - Swimming - LSU

Allison Whitaker - Soccer - Northern Illinois

Lexie Williams  -  Cross Country/Track  - Mount Mercy

Kylie Wroblewski - Basketball - St. Ambrose

