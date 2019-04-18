16 Bettendorf Bulldogs are headed to the next level

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here is a list of where all the Bettendorf Student-Athletes will be going next year and the sport they will be playing.

Allie Brownson - Basketball - Loras College

Jaylen Cangas - Soccer - Loras College

Emilee Gist - Softball - Wheaton College

Abby Hershman - Cheer - Loras College

Austin Kalar - Football - Grandview University

Alec Lank - Soccer - Central College

CJ Myers – Swimming – Lake Forest College

Erin McQuillen - Track and Field - Utah State

Elizabeth Park - Soccer - Valparaiso

Rocky Schoenfelder - Football - Iowa Central

Brendan Scott - Track & Field - University of Iowa

Brandon Tillman - Football - Iowa Central

Emily VanDeWiele - Swimming - LSU

Allison Whitaker - Soccer - Northern Illinois

Lexie Williams - Cross Country/Track - Mount Mercy

Kylie Wroblewski - Basketball - St. Ambrose