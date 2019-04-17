StormTrack 8 interactive radar

WQAD News 8 earns honors from the Iowa News Broadcasters Association

Posted 6:01 pm, April 17, 2019, by

WQAD News 8 received awards for its news coverage throughout 2018.

Here are the awards from the Iowa News Broadcasters Association:

  • Best Photography – 1st Place
    “Savanna-Sabula Bridge Implosion” – click here to watch
  • General News – 1st Place – Chris Minor and Jenny Hipskind
    “Thuggin” – click here to watch
  • Best Sports Report – Honorable Mention – Elizabeth Wadas and Stephanie Mattan
    “Redneck Fishing” – click here to watch
  • Best Feature – Honorable Mention – Marissa Sulek and Stephanie Mattan
    “Joe’s Job” – click here to watch

