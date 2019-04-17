WQAD News 8 earns honors from the Iowa News Broadcasters Association
WQAD News 8 received awards for its news coverage throughout 2018.
Here are the awards from the Iowa News Broadcasters Association:
- Best Photography – 1st Place
“Savanna-Sabula Bridge Implosion” – click here to watch
- General News – 1st Place – Chris Minor and Jenny Hipskind
“Thuggin” – click here to watch
- Best Sports Report – Honorable Mention – Elizabeth Wadas and Stephanie Mattan
“Redneck Fishing” – click here to watch
- Best Feature – Honorable Mention – Marissa Sulek and Stephanie Mattan
“Joe’s Job” – click here to watch
