Wheel of Misfortune; Antoine Flournoy Jr. wanted for Attempted Murder

Posted 5:38 pm, April 17, 2019, by

Each Wednesday on News 8 CrimeStoppers of the Quad Cities introduce the community to one of the area's most wanted criminals.

On Wednesday, April 17, 2019, the "Wheel of Misfortune" landed on 26-year-old Antoine Flournoy Jr. He's 5'10" tall, 160 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.

He's wanted by Bettendorf Police for Attempted Murder, Willful Injury, Intimidation with a weapon, Conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

The charges stem from a shooting last July at Village Inn on State Street in Bettendorf where a man was shot.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers. Tips leading to an arrest could be eligible for a $500 reward.

