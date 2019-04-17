× Two juveniles arrested after stolen vehicle leads to foot chase

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Two juveniles have been arrested after police say they chased them from a stolen vehicle early in the morning on April 17.

Police responded to Locust Street and Fairmount Street at 5:02 a.m. for a report of a stolen vehicle, according to a statement. Officers tracked the vehicle with the help of the owner to the 2400 block of Myrtle street, where they saw two juveniles fleeing on foot.

A short chase on foot led to the arrest of a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old.

Both teens are charged with theft. The 17-year-old is also charged with assaulting an officer.

The teens are being held at the Juvenile Detention Center.

Police say this incident is just one in several stolen vehicle reports in the past few days. Investigators are working to see if the thefts are connected.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the stolen vehicles to call the Davenport Police Department at (563)326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.