Tracking scattered thunderstorms this evening… Possibly severe… Find out where!

Flood warnings continue along several area rivers including the Mississippi and Rock. Crests are occurring now and will continue for the rest of the month. Be prepared for road closures and detours in these areas. For more information on river levels go to https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=DVN

A pretty warm day its turning out to be with temperatures already in the well into the 70s in many parts of the area! And as talked about last night, the skies have remained pretty quiet throughout the day as well. That will change heading into the evening hours as several ingredients are coming into play which will result in a scattered coverage of showers and thunderstorms. The concern will be one or two storms becoming severe with the highest risk being a good rush of intense wind coming down from the storm and/or hail approaching quarter size.

The time period I’m looking at is between 6 and 10pm as a broken line of storms develop to our south and west. All of this will be dependent on the storm energy that is available and the level of twist in the atmosphere that could turn these storms severe. Right now, the better twisting mechanism will be focused along a warm front just north of the Quad Cities. We’ll keep tracking this in the hours ahead.

After midnight, the broken line of storms will already be off to our east leaving behind some on again-off again rain showers for the rest of the night.

After an early morning shower, comes a drier, cloudy and cooler weather picture for your Thursday with highs in the 50s.

Brighter skies are still on track for the upcoming Easter weekend with temperatures slowly improving each day. We’ll be around 60 on Friday with upper 60s on Saturday replaced with lower 70s on Easter Sunday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

