Six Davenport massage businesses found in violation of new ordinance

Posted 5:23 pm, April 17, 2019, by , Updated at 05:40PM, April 17, 2019

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Six massage businesses in Davenport were found to be in violation of a newly-passed ordinance within the city.

According to the Davenport Police Department, an investigation launched to check out complaints about "illegal activity occurring inside the businesses" and to make sure the businesses were complying with the ordinance.

The ordinance put extra regulations on massage parlors in an effort to crack down on illicit businesses.

Police said the violations were related to licensing and that some of the businesses had building code violations.

Violations were found at the following massage parlors: Pearl Massage, Asian Garden Massage, Spa Magic, Sunset Massage, Asian Massage, Tuina Studio.

