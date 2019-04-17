Police investigate shots fired calls in Rock Island, Davenport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa-- Both Davenport and Rock Island police are looking for the shooters behind reports of shots fired on Tuesday night, April 16.

Davenport police responded at 9:09 p.m. to the 300 block of Marquette Street. They blocked off the street for a short while.

Police say they found shell casings. Police say there's damage to a building at 327 Marquette Street.

No one was hurt. The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app, “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”

On the other side of the river, Rock Island Police are investigating a shots fired incident. It happened late Tuesday night as well, at 4th Street and 16th Avenue, near Illinois Route 92.

Police say they found shell casings on the ground, but nothing was hit. No one was hurt either.