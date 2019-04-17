× Iowa lawmakers send bipartisan children’s mental health bill to governor’s desk

DES MOINES, Iowa — State lawmakers overwhelmingly passed a bill that will require children’s behavioral health services on April 16.

The bill, HF 690, will also establish a children’s behavioral health system and a children’s behavioral health system state board. This board will be used to gather data on children’s mental health in the state and use this data to implement treatment.

This bill was first introduced in the House on March 11, 2019, according to public record. It passed 10 days later with 83 members voting in favor, and 14 voting against.

The state Senate passed the bill, 46-2.

Children’s mental health has been a priority for Gov. Kim Reynolds since her campaign in 2018.

Watch: Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds talks mental health, #metoo movement

“Today we moved closer to establishing a first of its kind statewide children’s mental health system, one of my top priorities for this year,” Reynolds stated in a press release. “I commend the Iowa Legislature on their bipartisan approach to get this done and look forward to signing this bill once it reaches my desk.”

Reynolds is expected to sign the bill into law.