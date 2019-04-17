× Iowa lawmakers pushing bill to allow stun guns on college campuses

DES MOINES, Iowa — Lawmakers in Iowa are considering allowing college students to carry weapons like stun guns on campus.

The bill prevents public colleges and universities from making rules that keep nonprojectile, high-voltage weapons off campus. The weapons that would be allowed are made to immobilize a person, as long as it doesn’t generate a projectile.

On Tuesday, April 16, the House passed the bill 60 to 37.

According to a report by KCCI, Republican State Representative Matt Windschitl, said since anyone 18 and older can carry weapons like these, they should be allowed on college campuses.

Opponents of the bill are concerned students may not use the weapons properly, reported KCCI. The president of Des Moines Area Community College said he would prefer to keep weapons out of students’ hands.

“We’re just concerned any device that could harm someone could be used where it should not be used,” said community college President Rob Denson.

“The benefits for a student or faculty to fend off an attacker or rape far outweigh someone doing something stupid with it,” Windschitl said.

In Iowa, adults do not need a permit to carry a stun gun; this law was clarified in a bill passed in 2018, reported KCCI. Weapons like this are still considered dangerous weapons.

