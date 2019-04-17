Grow with Google comes to the QC

StormTrack 8 interactive radar

DAVENPORT, Iowa- Job seekers and small businesses learned digital skills at a "Grow with Google" workshop at the Davenport public library.

Congressman Dave Loebsack kicked off the event Wednesday, April 17.

Onsite instructional training was led by Google teams, presenters and coaches.

Grow with Google is on a national tour partnering with libraries in all 50 states to host the workshops.

Their goal is to help create economic opportunities for all Americans.

The Google impact challenge was also announced, it asks all nonprofit organizations in Iowa to come up with innovative ideas to better their community.

