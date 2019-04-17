First Army Command has a new Sergeant Major

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND- The First Army welcomed a new Command Sergeant Major on a Wednesday morning.

Wednesday, April 17, a ceremony was held at the Rock Island Arsenal for Command Sergeant Major Todd Sims.

He will also serve as the senior enlisted advisor for the commanding general.

He joined the Florida Army National Guard in 1988, he then went on to enlist in the marine corps.

Sims says one of his goals is to work local mayors and community members to show them what the First Army does.

Command Sergeant Major Sims also served in operations desert shield and desert storm.