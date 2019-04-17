StormTrack 8 interactive radar

First Army Command has a new Sergeant Major

Posted 8:06 pm, April 17, 2019, by

ROCK ISLAND- The First Army welcomed a new Command Sergeant Major on a Wednesday morning.

Wednesday, April 17, a ceremony was held at the Rock Island Arsenal for Command Sergeant Major Todd Sims.

He will also serve as the senior enlisted advisor for the commanding general.

He joined the Florida Army National Guard in 1988, he then went on to enlist in the marine corps.

Sims says one of his goals is to work local mayors and community members to show them what the First Army does.

Command Sergeant Major Sims also served in operations desert shield and desert storm.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.