Bakeries are making these hilarious, viral vasectomy cakes

If you're a fan of clever baked goods, this one might just take the cake.

Bakeries across the country are creating vasectomy cakes.

Bakers say, if there's a hallmark card for an occasion, there's a cake for it too. Some site Pinterest and popular baking shows like "Cake Boss" and "Cake Wars" for the growing trend.

Some cakes read "100% juice, no seeds," and "Congrats on the ol' snip, snip." See more in the video above.

This isn't the first time a cake has been made for an unusual celebration or circumstance. A cop gave a "sorry I tased you" cake to a firefighter in 2018.

