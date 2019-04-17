StormTrack 8 interactive radar

Aurora shooting video released

Posted 7:48 pm, April 17, 2019

AURORA, Illinois- Police in Aurora, Illinois have released surveillance video of a deadly workplace shooting from February.

Investigators say Gary Martin opened fire at the Henry Pratt Company killing five people and hurting five police officers.

In the video, Martin can be seen firing at the officers before retreating.

Police say Martin should not have been able to possess a gun because of his 1995 felony conviction.

Officials believe Martin carried out the deadly attack because he suspected he was going to be fired from his job.

