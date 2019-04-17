Aurora shooting video released

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Illinois- Police in Aurora, Illinois have released surveillance video of a deadly workplace shooting from February.

Investigators say Gary Martin opened fire at the Henry Pratt Company killing five people and hurting five police officers.

In the video, Martin can be seen firing at the officers before retreating.

Police say Martin should not have been able to possess a gun because of his 1995 felony conviction.

Officials believe Martin carried out the deadly attack because he suspected he was going to be fired from his job.