StormTrack 8 interactive radar

21 Moline Student-Athletes sign to play at the next level

Posted 9:10 pm, April 17, 2019, by

 

21 Student-Athletes from Moline are taking their talents to the next level in a variety of sports.

Audrey Ellison – Scott Community College (Soccer)

Morgan Hemmen – Scott Community College (Soccer)

Maya Gault _ Simpson College (Soccer)

Kyree Morney – Coe College (Soccer)

Jake White – Augustana College (Soccer)

Noah Cruz- Scott College (Soccer)

Jorge Segoviano – Scott College (Soccer)

Manny Raya – Scott College (Soccer)

Deonte Billups – Indiana Purdue- Fort Wayne (Basketball)

Drew Wiemers – Benedictine (Basketball)

Treyton Lamphier – Washington University (Football)

Evan Juarez – Augustana College (Swimming)

Sydney Jensen – Illinois Central College (Softball)

McKenzie Murphy – Trinity Christian College (Softball)

Lily Knobloch – St. Ambrose University (Track)

Aiden Michna – Luther College (Baseball)

Devon Breiholz – Luther College (Baseball)

Noah Sebben – Luther College (Baseball)

Jake Nitzel – Beloit College (Baseball)

Landon Thiele – Central College (Baseball)

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.