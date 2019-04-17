21 Moline Student-Athletes sign to play at the next level
21 Student-Athletes from Moline are taking their talents to the next level in a variety of sports.
Audrey Ellison – Scott Community College (Soccer)
Morgan Hemmen – Scott Community College (Soccer)
Maya Gault _ Simpson College (Soccer)
Kyree Morney – Coe College (Soccer)
Jake White – Augustana College (Soccer)
Noah Cruz- Scott College (Soccer)
Jorge Segoviano – Scott College (Soccer)
Manny Raya – Scott College (Soccer)
Deonte Billups – Indiana Purdue- Fort Wayne (Basketball)
Drew Wiemers – Benedictine (Basketball)
Treyton Lamphier – Washington University (Football)
Evan Juarez – Augustana College (Swimming)
Sydney Jensen – Illinois Central College (Softball)
McKenzie Murphy – Trinity Christian College (Softball)
Lily Knobloch – St. Ambrose University (Track)
Aiden Michna – Luther College (Baseball)
Devon Breiholz – Luther College (Baseball)
Noah Sebben – Luther College (Baseball)
Jake Nitzel – Beloit College (Baseball)
Landon Thiele – Central College (Baseball)