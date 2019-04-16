- United Township soccer bests Alleman 2-0
- Bettendorf girls soccer bests North 3-0
- Brewers continue to pound Cardinalpitching
- Cubs best Marlins behind Jose Quintana
WQAD Sports April 16th
-
WQAD Sports April 4th
-
WQAD Sports April 2nd
-
The Score Sunday – Davenport North Soccer, FCA Legacy Dinner, NFL Draft, FCA- Coltin Quagliano
-
WQAD Sport April 15th
-
WQAD Sports April 9th
-
-
US Soccer stars ‘confident’ of winning gender discrimination lawsuit
-
WQAD Sport April 12th
-
Moline athlete named to elite soccer team
-
Renovations on Douglas Park transform it to a modern recreation center
-
WQAD News 8 earns 4 Illinois Associated Press Awards
-
-
WQAD Sports March 28th
-
Iowa Legislature debates who should run sports betting
-
WQAD Sports Feb 18th- Lady Rocks roll into Sweet 16