WQAD News 8 earns 4 Illinois Associated Press Awards
NORMAL, Illinois — The Illinois Associated Press recognized television and radio stations for excellence in various categories.
WQAD was recognized for the following categories in 2018:
- Best Reporter – 1st Place – Elizabeth Wadas
“Dog Donations Unaccounted For” — click here to watch
“Benefit Controversy” — click here to watch
“Havencrest Castle” — click here to watch
- Best Sports Report – 1st Place – Elizabeth Wadas and Stephanie Mattan
“Redneck Fishing” — click here to watch
- Best Videography – 1st Place – Jaawan Arrington, Jenny Hipskind, Stephanie Mattan, Andy McKay, and Anthony Panicucci
“Savanna-Sabula Bridge implosion” — click here to watch
- Best Series or Documentary – 2nd Place – Denise Hnytka and Stephanie Mattan
“The Making of a Marine” — click here to watch
