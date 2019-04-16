× Temporary path will allow River Bandits to play ball at home again April 25th

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Quad City River Bandits are set to return to their home field on Thursday, April 25.

Since their opener on April 4, the Bandits have been forced to play away from their home base at Modern Woodmen Park. Their first “home” game was moved to Burlington because fans couldn’t get to the ballpark.

In previous years, a temporary path was built to allow fans into the park. However, in 2019, flooding and railway access stood in its path. The Canadian Pacific Railway raised the tracks to keep their trains moving; consequentially creating zero access to the ballpark.

After having multiple “home” games played away, the railway said it was building a temporary path to get people across the tracks at Gaines Street and into the park.

In a statement from Canadian Pacific, railway leaders said they were working with the City of Davenport to make a permanent pedestrian path. Work on this pathway was expected to come later in 2019.