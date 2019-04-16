× ‘Suspicious item’ closes down portion of S. Central Ave in Burlington Monday afternoon

BURLINGTON, Iowa — Part of South Central Avenue in Burlington was blocked off for several hours as emergency responders looked into an “unusual item” found near a women’s health clinic.

According to a statement from Fire Marshal Mark Crooks from the Burlington Fire Department, a “suspicious item” was found around 1:15 p.m., Monday, April 15 in front of Abria Medical Clinic in the 1000 block of S. Central Avenue.

Investigators called the Iowa State Fire Marshal’s office to determine if it was explosive, said Crooks. As a precaution, two special agents/bomb techs assisted.

Using x-ray equipment, the bomb techs were able to determine that the item was safe, according to Crooks. The item was then disposed of. It was not clear what the item wound up being.

As emergency responders were on scene, the area was closed to all traffic for nearly four hours.

There were no injuries.