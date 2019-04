Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUAD CITIES- The recent rain and snow to the north of the QC are changing the forecast for flood levels in our area.

The National Weather Service says the Mississippi will rise about two inches by Thursday, April 18.

Water levels are expected to stay near the 19 foot level in the Quad Cities until Sunday, April 21.

Water levels in Clinton and Burlington aren't expected to rise much more in the near future.

In Muscatine, the Mississippi may rise close to two inches by Friday, April 19.