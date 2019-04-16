Portillo’s looking to bring 200 jobs to the QC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa-- The new Portillo's location in Davenport is one step closer to being open. Signs are up around most of the building, and the inside of the restaurant is completely finished.

The next step - hire employees.

Positions range from cooks and busers in the back to greeters and servers in the front. Management positions are also available to people with experience. If you don't have experience in the restaurant business, don't worry. They will work with you.

"We love experience but we love people that don't have it either. We are going to teach you whatever we can," Jeff Deppe, Director of New Restaurant Operations, said. "We'll be training for two full weeks before we open anyways, so don't think that you don't have any experience so you can't apply. We will teach you whatever you need to know."

Portillo's is looking to hire between 150 to 200 employees. The interview process has already started at the Homewood Suites in Davenport from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Portillo's is set to open sometime this summer.