One stray shower or thunderstorm late… Better chances later Wednesday

Flood warnings continue along several area rivers including the Mississippi and Rock. Crests are occurring now and will continue for the rest of the month. Be prepared for road closures and detours in these areas. For more information on river levels go to https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=DVN

Things that make you go ‘Hmmmm’. Good way to describe our weather so far across the area as we have been enjoying plenty of sunshine and temperatures already in the lower 70s! We’ll inch up those temperatures a bit more with mid to upper 70s by this afternoon.

Tonight a boundary to our south will slowly track its way through the area resulting in a few showers and thunderstorms. The better coverage will be focused for areas well north of the I80 corridor.

During the day on Thursday the coverage appears isolated before another boundary, a cold front slowly pulls in from the west. This will set off a broken line of showers and thunderstorms by evening and overnight. The potential for one of two of these storms to become severe is still in the cards with the main threat being small hail a a good rush of wind from the thunderstorm. This threat is still expected to take place more west and south of the river. We’ll be tracking it.

After some leftover showers Thursday comes some slightly cooler air to spill across the area for the rest of the work week. Temperatures both Thursday and Friday will be around the 60 degree mark with skies clearing quickly on Friday.

That takes us to Easter Weekend and what a weekend it will be! After seeing highs in the upper 60s on Saturday comes mid to upper 70s on Easter Sunday! I still expect to see an increase in cloud that day with rain returning but not until later that evening.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

