× Train VS Car crash blocking Rock Island traffic

ROCK ISLAND- 31st Avenue near Ted’s Boatarama in Rock Island is closed as police investigate a crash.

According to police a car and a train collided just east of Ted’s Boatarama in Rock Island Tuesday, April 16.

Lt. Rusty Hocker says there are no injuries, only property damage.

Traffic is being rerouted toward Centennial Expressway.

Police are still active and the area remains blocked at this time.

WQAD will update this article as the situation develops.