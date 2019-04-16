Train VS Car crash blocking Rock Island traffic

Posted 8:24 pm, April 16, 2019, by

ROCK ISLAND- 31st Avenue near Ted’s Boatarama in Rock Island is closed as police investigate a crash.

According to police a car and a train collided just east of Ted’s Boatarama in Rock Island Tuesday, April 16.

Lt. Rusty Hocker says there are no injuries, only property damage.

Traffic is being rerouted toward Centennial Expressway.

Police are still active and the area remains blocked at this time.

WQAD will update this article as the situation develops.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.