Muscatine County declared an official disaster

MUSCATINE- Muscatine County is an official disaster area.

The Muscatine County Board approved a disaster request April 15, similar to the one Scott and Louisa counties were granted the week before.

Emergency Management Director Brian Wright says the governor's office received it Tuesday, April 16.

That same day Gov. Kim Reynolds issued the disaster proclamation for Muscatine County in response to severe weather, flooding, and flash flooding that began March 13.

Mississippi River and the Cedar River flooding in March has been hard on Muscatine County.