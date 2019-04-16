× Men arrested for carrying meth and a pipe bomb after one fails to use turn signal

SAVANNA, Illinois — Two men are in custody after police caught them with more than 900 grams of meth, several guns and a pipe bomb.

Police initially pulled Andrew Westphal and Dustin Partin over for a traffic violation on April 14, according to a press release from the Savanna Police Department. Westphal, the driver, was cited for failure to signal. With them, police found 455 grams of meth, several guns and a homemade pipe bomb.

The find led officers to execute a search warrant on Partin’s home at 316 Oak St. in Savanna early in the morning on April 15, the release states. Police found 465 grams of meth, a rifle, surveillance equipment and several types of ammunition.

Both men are charged with possessing meth with intent to deliver. Partin was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

More charges are pending.

Both are held at the Carroll County jail on $75,000 bond.