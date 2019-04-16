× In the Kitchen with Fareway: Easy Easter Appetizer

Easter is coming up this Sunday, April 22nd, and if you’re looking for a great appetizer idea that’s easy to make and also good for you – Fareway has you covered!

On Tuesday, April 16th during Good Morning Quad Cities, Dietitian Caitlyn Ferin from Fareway Food Stores showed us how to make a vegetable pizza that tastes as good as it’s going to make you feel:

Vegetable Pizza

1 package pizza crust

2 cup Greek yogurt

2 Tbsp fat-free cream cheese

1 package ranch seasoning

2 cup assorted mixed vegetables

1/2 cup sharp cheddar cheese

1 pinch fresh dill

INSTRUCTIONS

Spread pizza crust or crescent rolls out on a 9×13″ pan to form a crust. Bake according to package directions. In a separate bowl, combine yogurt, cream cheese and Ranch packet and spread in crust. Top with mixed vegetables and cheese. Garnish with fresh dill.