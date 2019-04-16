In the Kitchen with Fareway: Easy Easter Appetizer

Posted 5:45 am, April 16, 2019, by

Easter is coming up this Sunday, April 22nd, and if you’re looking for a great appetizer idea that’s easy to make and also good for you – Fareway has you covered!

On Tuesday, April 16th during Good Morning Quad Cities, Dietitian Caitlyn Ferin from Fareway Food Stores showed us how to make a vegetable pizza that tastes as good as it’s going to make you feel:

Vegetable Pizza

  • 1 package pizza crust
  • 2 cup Greek yogurt
  • 2 Tbsp fat-free cream cheese
  • 1 package ranch seasoning
  • 2 cup assorted mixed vegetables
  • 1/2 cup sharp cheddar cheese
  • 1 pinch fresh dill

INSTRUCTIONS

Spread pizza crust or crescent rolls out on a 9×13″ pan to form a crust. Bake according to package directions. In a separate bowl, combine yogurt, cream cheese and Ranch packet and spread in crust. Top with mixed vegetables and cheese. Garnish with fresh dill.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.