In the Kitchen with Fareway: Easy Easter Appetizer
Easter is coming up this Sunday, April 22nd, and if you’re looking for a great appetizer idea that’s easy to make and also good for you – Fareway has you covered!
On Tuesday, April 16th during Good Morning Quad Cities, Dietitian Caitlyn Ferin from Fareway Food Stores showed us how to make a vegetable pizza that tastes as good as it’s going to make you feel:
Vegetable Pizza
- 1 package pizza crust
- 2 cup Greek yogurt
- 2 Tbsp fat-free cream cheese
- 1 package ranch seasoning
- 2 cup assorted mixed vegetables
- 1/2 cup sharp cheddar cheese
- 1 pinch fresh dill
INSTRUCTIONS
Spread pizza crust or crescent rolls out on a 9×13″ pan to form a crust. Bake according to package directions. In a separate bowl, combine yogurt, cream cheese and Ranch packet and spread in crust. Top with mixed vegetables and cheese. Garnish with fresh dill.