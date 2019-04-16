Iconic Clinton store closing it’s doors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLINTON, Iowa -- The long-time Clinton store, Paul's Discount, has announced the business will close its doors this summer.

"We thought we could keep it going for a little bit longer, but we just can't do enough in sales to cover overhead anymore," President and CEO Rob Cassidy said.

The shop has been in Clinton for the last 54 years and Cassidy is a third generation owner.

"It's not gonna be a funeral for Paul's Discount, Cassidy said. "It's going to be a celebration of 54 wonderful years."

Cassidy credits part of the closing to online shopping popularity, saying they have seen a hit in business over the last four years.

"We did things the old fashion way and in this day in age, I guess you can say doing things the old fashion way, is what put us out of business," Cassidy said.

The store will temporarily close Monday, April 22nd, until Wednesday, April 24th. On Thursday, April 25th, the store will open again for it's closing sale.

"It definitely tugs at my heartstrings to say that the end is here," Cassidy said. "We are so thankful for the support that we got from the community for 54 years."

There are 41 employees at the store and Cassidy says saying goodbye to them will be the hardest part.

"As much as it pains me to deliver that message, at the end of the night, when I put my head on the pillow, I know it's the right decision," Cassidy said.

The store is set to close July 27th, 2019.