Burlington’s Snake Alley marks theme for 2019 RAGBRAI

BURLINGTON, Iowa — Organizers with RAGBRAI, the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, have announced its theme for 2019, “Rally to the Alley.”

According to The Hawkeye Journal, the logo shows off Burlington’s Snake Alley, which is a curved street located about six blocks west of the Mississippi River.

Snake Alley is a famous landmark, designated by Ripley’s Believe it or Not as “Unbelievably Crooked” and the No. 1 Odd Spot in Ripley’s Guide to the Curious Corners of America. The alley runs on North 6th Street between Columbia and Washington Streets. It’s made up of limestone and blueclay bricks.

More than 20,000 riders will end a week-long ride in Burlington on Saturday, July 26.

