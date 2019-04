× Ag in the Classroom: The importance of our soil

MOLINE, Illinois — The Cambridge FFA program returns to News 8 Wednesday, April 17 to discuss the importance of our soil in the ground.

Chapter President Bradleigh Schaefer says we’ll be making an edible soil profile.

Ag in the Classroom airs in between 5:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Good Morning Quad Cities. To live stream our newscast, click here.