YOUR MONEY with Mark: Tariffs on China should have been imposed ‘decades’ ago

MOLINE, Illinois-- The U.S. and China are hoping to finalize a deal on their year long trade dispute.

Investment Advisor Mark Grywacheski discussed the topic during Your Money on Good Morning Quad Cities Monday, April 15.

He showed off the graphic to the right Monday morning. He says China has $10.3 billion worth of American goods it can still tax, and even though we buy a lot more Chinese goods than they buy from us (the deficit number), he says the U.S. has the leverage, because China's running out of U.S. goods to tariff.

"President Trump's already imposed tariffs on $250 billion of those goods, leaving $289.5 billion of Chinese goods President Trump can still impose tariffs on."

Grywacheski went on to say the tariffs President Trump's imposed should have been done a long time ago, blaming both political parties for not addressing it earlier.