Watch: Volunteers spruce up Davenport baseball field so teens can play on it again

Posted 6:39 pm, April 15, 2019, by , Updated at 06:47PM, April 15, 2019

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Volunteers

came together to improve a Davenport baseball field, making it safer for local teens to enjoy America's pastime.

People from the Quad Cities River Bandits and TBK Bank Sports Complex got together Monday, April 15 to clean up Northwest Park at 3400 N. Division Street.  The field will be part of the Davenport Babe Ruth Baseball League.

Volunteers spent the afternoon removing crabgrass and edging the infield to redefine the space.  They also rebuilt the pitcher's mound.

TBK Bank leaders say they hope to make this an annual event.

