× Time runs out for winner to claim $1M lottery prize, now anyone can win it

CLIVE, Iowa- Time has run out for the winner of a $1 million Powerball prize that was never claimed.

Iowa Lottery officials say the winning ticket was bought April 11, 2018, at a Casey’s convenience store in the Des Moines suburb of Nevada.

The ticket matched the first five numbers but missed the Powerball.

The winner had a year to claim the prize but failed to do so.

The Iowa lottery will now give its players another chance to win the money.

From May 29 to June 18 Iowa lottery players will be able to enter a new giveaway.

Any Powerball ticket purchased in Iowa during that three week period will be eligible for entry to win the unclaimed prize.

Unclaimed prizes go into a pool for future prizes. The lottery says that in the 2018 fiscal year, more than $1.4 million in prizes went unclaimed in Iowa.