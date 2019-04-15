× Spring warmth returning… comes with strong storm potential midweek

Flood warnings continue along several area rivers including the Mississippi and Rock. Crests are occurring now and will continue for the rest of the month. Be prepared for road closures and detours in these areas. For more information on river levels go to https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=DVN

Some broken clouds pushing in from the west will lead to no worse than a passing sprinkle or two in isolated areas this afternoon. Temperatures this afternoon will still get a nice bump with highs in the lower 50s.

These broken clouds are actually part of an approaching warm front that will give temperatures a good boost both Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 70s. This front will also deliver our next round of showers and thunderstorms as well. The earliest comes Wednesday when the coverage is widely scattered before increasing that evening into Thursday. The potential for strong to severe storms also looms in the forecast especially late Wednesday night. However, the trend does show these storms arriving during its decaying stage with the main threat being hail and a good rush of wind from the storm. We’ll be tracking it.

A few showers will linger on Thursday as the system slowly departs. This period will also see temperatures cool down from the 60s on Thursday before giving way to a brisk and cool Friday with highs only in the lower 50s.

That takes us to Easter weekend and a good weekend it will be with sunshine returning and highs climbing from the 60s on Saturday to the lower 70s on Sunday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

