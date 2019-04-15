× Report: Package containing motorcycle battery explodes at post office northeast of the QC

LOVES PARK, Illinois — A package with a motorcycle battery inside exploded at a United States Post Office northeast of the Quad Cities.

According to a report by WIFR out of Rockford, the explosion was reported early Monday evening, April 15 at 1702 Windsor Road in Loves Park.

One worker sustained minor irritation after the explosion, but there were no significant injuries, said Loves Park Police Chief Chuck Lynde, according to WIFR.

The building was evacuated and police and ambulance were on scene.

Loves Park is north of Rockford, about 120 miles away from the Quad Cities.