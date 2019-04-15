Photos: How the I-74 Bridge project is coming along

Drivers crossing the Interstate 74 Bridge between Illinois and Iowa get a first-hand look at the progress of the project from the road; but here are a few different angles of the work.

In late March of 2019, I-74 traffic was rerouted on the Illinois and Iowa side. The purpose was so workers could start dismantling parts of the I-74 westbound lanes. Click here to see how much progress was made in one week.

The work is now in Phase 2; a phase which is expected to last into 2021. Click here to see the construction schedule.

