Photos: How the I-74 Bridge project is coming along

Posted 10:44 am, April 15, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline

Drivers crossing the Interstate 74 Bridge between Illinois and Iowa get a first-hand look at the progress of the project from the road; but here are a few different angles of the work.

In late March of 2019, I-74 traffic was rerouted on the Illinois and Iowa side.  The purpose was so workers could start dismantling parts of the I-74 westbound lanes.  Click here to see how much progress was made in one week. 

The work is now in Phase 2; a phase which is expected to last into 2021.  Click here to see the construction schedule. 

Related: Flooding slows progress on I-74 Bridge project

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.