Iowa officials report 1st confirmed measles case since 2011

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Health officials have reported the first confirmed Iowa case of measles since 2011.

The Iowa Public Health Department said Monday the person wasn't vaccinated and contracted measles while on a trip to Israel, where outbreaks have been reported.

Iowa officials are working with the infected person as well as with people he or she potentially exposed. The department says there's no indication of any threat to the general public.

U.S. officials say 90 measles cases were reported across the United States last week, and 555 cases have been reported in 20 states this year.

Measles symptoms include fever, runny nose, cough and a rash. It's highly contagious to the unvaccinated and can be fatal.