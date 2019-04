Iowa governor seeks $25 million for state flood fund, creates board

Reynolds also announced the creation of a Flood Recovery Advisory Board, which will coordinate state recovery efforts. Reynolds says she’ll lead the panel of up to 15 people.

Flooding in March damaged more than 50 levees stretching about 250 miles along the Missouri River. Reynolds says 25,000 homes were destroyed or have major damage and more than 4,200 businesses were affected.

Early damage estimates provided to the federal government for a disaster declaration total $1.6 billion but Reynolds says that is likely to grow.