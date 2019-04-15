Iowa governor seeks $25 million for state flood fund, creates board

Posted 4:32 pm, April 15, 2019, by

Wapsi flooding on River Camp Road in Donahue Iowa - submitted photo 4-22-13

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is asking lawmakers for $15 million from the ending balance of the current year’s budget for immediate work on levees and repairs in flooded communities. She’s also seeking $10 million from next year’s budget to accelerate housing improvements.

Reynolds announced her request Monday, April 15 saying federal money often takes months or years to arrive.

Reynolds also announced the creation of a Flood Recovery Advisory Board, which will coordinate state recovery efforts. Reynolds says she’ll lead the panel of up to 15 people.

Flooding in March damaged more than 50 levees stretching about 250 miles along the Missouri River. Reynolds says 25,000 homes were destroyed or have major damage and more than 4,200 businesses were affected.

Early damage estimates provided to the federal government for a disaster declaration total $1.6 billion but Reynolds says that is likely to grow.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.