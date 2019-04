× Help Arconic name their baby bald eagles

With the birth of two baby eagles, Arconic says the time has come for suggesting names!

“Time for us to hear from you about possible names for the two eaglets in the Arconic EagleCam nest. Post your suggestions on our ArconicDavenportWorks Facebook page.”

On Monday, April 15, Arconic said that in one week, they will announce the names up for a vote on the 2019 eaglets.