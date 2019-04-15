× Enter your pet in our Cutest Pet Contest

Oak Knoll Animal Hospital wants you to send us a picture of your cutest pet!

From April 15 – May 5, 2019, you can submit your photo by clicking the link below.

10 semifinalists will be selected and viewers can go online and vote for their favorite from May 8 – May 14th.

The top 3 vote getters will be invited to appear live in studio during News 8 at 11 with their pet for a final judging event.

One winner will be announced and will receive a Free Gold PAW Plan including wellness care that covers vaccines, and MORE for one year!

At Oak Knoll Animal Hospital, we believe that we can improve the overall lives of our clients and patients. We believe that we can extend the health and well being of your furry family members. We are devoted to providing compassionate care and guidance for pet parents. To learn more about Oak Knoll Animal Hospital, click here.

Click here for contest rules.

Click here to register to win.